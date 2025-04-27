Miami Dolphins star Zach Wilson's brother, Josh, proposed to Kyra Whitnee. On Saturday, Josh and his fiancée shared a joint Instagram post to reveal the news of their engagement.

According to Josh's Instagram post, he proposed to Whitnee at a beautiful seaside setting in Kahala, Hawaii. The engagement news attracted reactions and well-wishes from not just fans but also Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno.

She shared a six-word message in the comment section of the couple's IG post:

"Everything about this is so perfect."

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno reacts as Dolphins star's brother Josh gets engaged (Image Credit: Josh/IG)

Not only Nicolette Dellanno but also his sister Sophie shared her honest reaction to Josh Wilson's engagement news.

"Kyra your so perfect in every way! I’m so beyond happy for you guys," Sophie commented.

Nicolette Dellanno has been engaged to Zach Wilson for almost a year, and the couple has started to plan their wedding. In fact, Dellanno recently shared a glimpse into her pre-wedding celebrations via her social media.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno 'celebrated love' in Hawaii

Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, fulfilled their wanderlust destinations. Their love for travel took them to Hawaii earlier this month, where they participated in a friend’s wedding.

The couple also sneaked themselves some private time to explore Maui together. Later, Dellanno recapped her best memories from a tropical vacation to Hawaii.

"celebrated love in Hawaii," Dellanno captioned her IG post.

The first slide in the post included Dellanno's photo with Wilson, in which the two are seen sharing a side hug with lovely green palm palms in the backdrop. It was followed by another photo of the pair smiling with their newlywed pals, Jason Mansell and Bailey Tilby.

Shortly after Dellanno recapped her beautiful memories from a Hawaiian vacation, Zach Wilson's mother, Lisa, made headlines for reflecting on her "rough years" with her husband, Mike Wilson.

