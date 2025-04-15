Zach Wilson's mother Lisa reveals hitting "rough years" with husband Mike

Zach Wilson's mother, Lisa, has grabbed the attention of the people with her social media post. She is known for posting fitness videos and frequently sharing about her personal life on her Instagram account, where she boasts 167K followers.

On Monday, Lisa shared an adorable picture with her husband Mike. In the caption, she talked about the rough years of their life. Lisa wrote:

"We went through some rough years. But we made it. Don't give up it gets so good."

Still from Zach Wilson's mother Lisa's Instagram story/@lifeaccording2lisa

Lisa Wilson tied the knot with Mike on March 8, 1997. It's almost going to be three decades the couple has been married for.

On December 7, 2024, Lisa Wilson shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. She shared a flashback video of a birthday celebration party along with the caption in which she talked about her life changes over time and also the change in celebration of her birthday after having kids. She wrote:

"FLASHBACK FRIDAY - Happy Birthday Baby. My birthday is August 8th, Mike’s is August 7th. When we first got married, I thought it was so cute that our birthdays were one day apart. I imagined dreamy, romantic birthday weekends every year. That may have happened… once. Then kids came. And then football.

"Football camp starts the first week of August—right during my “dreamy birthday week.” Football practices always took priority, leaving me with whatever weird blue carnations and leftover cake were in the grocery store case. I got tired of being resentful and I realized it wasn’t Mike’s job to make me happy on my birthday—it was mine. So I started planning my own birthday parties!"

Lisa and Mike have been blessed with a big family. They are the proud parents of six kids, including four sons and two daughters.

Zach Wilson joins his fiancée Nicolette in Maui for a friend's wedding

During this offseason, Zach Wilson accompanied his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, to attend one of their friends' weddings in Maui, Hawaii. Last week, his fiancée shared some pictures of their fun-filled outing on her Instagram handle.

Zach Wilson's fiancée has posted a slew of pictures of her having fun at her friend’s wedding.

The Miami Dolphins QB is also planning their wedding this year. They have been engaged for almost a year now. On July 1, 2024, Nicolette Dellanno posted a few snaps of their engagement on her Instagram handle.

Zach Wilson's fiancée is also pretty active on Instagram, and she often shares pictures and videos of her day-to-day on the platform, where she has 68.8K followers.

