Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette drops 1-word compliment for Dolphins QB while flaunting $5,434 Christian Dior bag during rodeo date

With their wedding just around the corner, Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, took a stylish detour to a rodeo outing in Utah. The couple's ceremony is set for June 28.

Dellanno shared a photograph from the event on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, in which she and Zach Wilson posed hand-in-hand. She carried a Christian Dior embroidered saddle bag, worth over $5,400.

She captioned the Instagram story with a simple “Bestie."

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno ig story

In March, she enjoyed a destination bachelorette party in Los Cabos, Mexico. Additionally, Nicolette celebrated her bridal shower with friends and family at a private location in New Jersey in April.

From lace dresses to custom swimsuits, her style statements added buzz to her wedding countdown across social media.

Zach Wilson and Dellanno document their journey to marriage on social media

They got engaged while on a holiday in Italy in June 2024. Wilson proposed to her with an oval-cut diamond ring, a point that made the news not just for its beauty but for the spot and time

Earlier in May, Dellanno posted a photo in a white bikini with "Mrs. Wilson" stitched onto the ties, a nod to her soon-to-be new surname.

Their relationship has been a constant through Wilson’s shifting NFL trajectory. The couple was first seen together in mid-2022 during a Yankees game, back when Wilson was still under center for the New York Jets.

Since then, Dellanno has stood by him through multiple team changes. This includes a challenging stint with the Denver Broncos last season, where Wilson didn’t see playing time after being outperformed by rookie Bo Nix.

Now with the Dolphins, Wilson enters a pivotal phase of his career. He signed a one-year deal with Miami in March worth $6 million, with incentives that could boost it to $10 million. He’ll back up starter Tua Tagovailoa, offering him a chance to reset expectations and revive his NFL standing.

Outside the spotlight of football and fashion, Dellanno has carved out her own space. A designer for the formalwear label Morgan & Co.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

