Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette poses in boho-style bikini while partying with friends in Florida

Zach Wilson’s fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, shared fun party moments from Florida with her friends. On her Instagram Story on Sunday, she posted a mirror selfie wearing a navy blue bikini top with a long, white see-through skirt. She matched the look with white sandals and sunglasses on her head.

The party was for one of her friends' birthdays.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @nicolettedellanno)

A few hours before the mirror selfie, Nicolette shared another IG Story, which showed a smiling woman on a yacht. The woman wore a shiny bikini and a white sash, which read, “It’s my birthday” in gold.

Behind her was a sign that read “Cheers to 25 years!” with a small champagne glass design.

In fact, six days ago, Nicolette dropped more pictures from the day in Florida.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @nicolettedellanno)

Per People, Nicolette Dellanno was a former competitive dancer and is a dress designer for Morgan & Co. She and Zach Wilson were first spotted together in 2022 at a New York Yankees game.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno celebrated her bachelorette party in January

Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, organized her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas. She celebrated with some of her closest friends.

The girl gang enjoyed time on the beach, went for fancy dinners, and posed in fun themed outfits.

On one of the days, Nicolette wore a boho-style bikini in the morning. Later, she wore a strapless white dress, which looked like a wedding gown.

On Instagram, she also posted pictures, showing her “Bride Tribe.”

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno's bachelorette party celebration in Los Cabos. (Source: Via IG/ @nicolettedellanno)

Seeing his fiancée living it up with her pals, Wilson replied to one of her Instagram posts, writing,

“Wow wow.”

(Source: Via IG/ @nicolettedellanno)

The bachelorette party happened soon after Zach signed with the Miami Dolphins. In HC Mike McDaniel's team, he will be the backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Looking back, Zach Wilson proposed to Nicolette in June 2024 during a trip to Italy.

Wilson was drafted second overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft after a standout college career at BYU. He played three seasons with the Jets.

Next, he was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2024. After a brief stint in Denver, he signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins in 2025.

