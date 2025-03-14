PICS: Inside Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno's bachelorette party after QB's free agency signing with Dolphins

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post pictures from her recent bachelorette party. Dellanno is currently enjoying a small getaway with friends in Los Cabos.

Ad

She shared a picture on her Instagram story, captured by her friend Ashley Mangan, as Dellanno posed in a cream/nude-colored one-piece bikini at Sur Beach House, Los Cabos, Mexico. Ashley wrote:

“Beautiful bestie bride.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno uploads picture from her bachelorette party celebration in Los Cabos

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another picture, she posed with her girl gang. While Dellanno, 23, appeared in her cream-colored bikini, her friends wore dark-colored bikinis to maintain the theme. Dellanno also wore a bandana with Bride to Be written on it, whereas her friends wore bandanas with different catchphrases. She posted the picture, tagged her friends, and wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Bride tribe.”

Nicolette shared more pictures from her getaway in Los Cabos in her Instagram post on Thursday. She captioned:

“Love is definitely brewing 🤎”

Ad

Mesmerized by the photos, Wilson wrote:

“Wow wow.”

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno uploads picture from her bachelorette party celebration in Los Cabos

After spending their daytime at the beach, Dellanno and her girl gang ventured out to enjoy a fire show at Rosa Negra restaurant nearby. Dellanno and her friends again followed a similar pattern of clothing, as the bride wore a white dress while her friends wore dark-colored dresses. They also helped her decorate her new house, where she will be staying with Wilson.

Ad

The group used silver balloons to decorate the living room with Zach Wilson’s name and then set up Bride & Groom in the master bedroom. Interestingly, they placed orange and blue balloons beside the bed, referring to Wilson’s trade from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins.

Zach Wilson receives massive gift ahead of his marriage to Nicolette Dellanno

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday that the Miami Dolphins have signed a one-year deal with former first-round pick Zach Wilson. The contract is worth $6 million since Wilson will serve as the backup QB for Tua Tagovailoa.

Ad

Wilson, who was selected second overall in 2021, struggled during his time with the Jets and later didn’t play a game with the Broncos. Hence, this may be a blessing in disguise for him.

An excited Dellanno took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a message for Wilson. She wrote:

“So happy for my boy.”

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno got engaged in June and will get married on June 28 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.