Bo Nix swoons over wife Izzy Nix with 2-word message during their romantic European getaway

Bo Nix stepped away from his offseason schedule to spend time in Europe with his wife, Izzy Nix. On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos quarterback reshared a photo initially posted by his wife, capturing the couple walking side by side during their getaway.

In the image, Izzy is seen wearing a white flowy dress layered with a beige jacket, while Nix walks with his hands in his pockets, glancing toward her. He captioned the reposted image with a two-word message:

“My queen,” Nix wrote.

Bo Nix swoons over his wife, Izzy Nix, with a two-word message during their romantic European getaway (Credits: IG/@bonix10)

Bo Nix met Izzy Smoke at Auburn University, where she was a former cheerleader. They got married in July 2022 in Alabama.

Nix was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and became the NCAA’s all-time leader in QB starts (61).

The Broncos selected Nix as the 12th pick of the 2024 NFL draft. He was named the starter and capped his rookie year with a 321-yard, four-TD performance to clinch a playoff berth. He finished seven straight games without a turnover or sack and earned October's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors.

Despite a wild-card loss to the Bills, Bo Nix made history with the first rookie-to-rookie playoff TD pass. He later revealed he had played with transverse process fractures since Week 12. He was also named a Pro Bowl alternate and a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Izzy Nix reflects on Bo Nix’s season and supportive QB room in Denver

Following the Denver Broncos’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills in January, Izzy Nix took to Instagram to spotlight the support her husband, Bo Nix, received throughout the season.

In a message directed at the team’s backup quarterbacks, Izzy praised the group’s support. She emphasized how much the QB room meant to them and appreciated their belief in Nix.

“Will never find the words for this qb room & what they mean to us," she wrote. "They were in our corner from start to finish and believed in Bo, when they certainly didn’t have to.”

The post of Nix's wife showed the camaraderie in Denver's QB room last season.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

