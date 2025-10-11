  • home icon
  Bo Nix and wife Izzy's pregnancy reveal sends Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy on cloud nine

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 11, 2025 15:45 GMT
Just five days after Bo Nix helped the Broncos beat the Eagles 21-17, he and his wife Izzy shared a happy news on Instagram. They are having their first baby. Izzy posted a sweet photo of them holding hands, with Bo holding ultrasound pictures.

“Nix party of 3!!!” Izzy captioned the post.

She added a Bible verse:

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”

Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham’s wife, Kennedy, commented:

“MY BESTIES HAVIN A BABYYYYY!!!!! we love yall so much.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)
Kennedy Stidham is also pregnant. She is expecting her third child. Kennedy announced it with a maternity shoot back on May 14. Izzy commented at the time,

“Baby snuggles alllllll year long 🥰🥰🥰.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)
Currently, Bo and Izzy are in London for the Broncos’ Week 6 game against the Jets. The Broncos’ next game is at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Broncos are 3-2, and the Jets are 0-5.

Bo Nix and Izzy’s pregnancy reveal sparks heartwarming reactions from NFL players and their partners

After Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, shared that they are having their first baby on Friday, tons of sweet messages poured in from NFL players and their partners.

Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson was one of the first to reply.

“Let’s goo I can’t wait,” Johnson wrote.

Rams rookie Terrance Ferguson's wife, Sophia Ferguson, wrote:

“OMG congratulations 🥺❤️❤️.”

Dolphins QB Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicholette, added:

“SO EXCITED FOR YOU GUYS🥹🥹. Can’t wait to meet the little one🥹.”

Broncos TE Evan Engram's wife, Emily Engram, said:

“Eeeeekkkk!!!!! Congrats to the best!!!”

Patriots QB Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Hudson, commented:

“Congratulations!!!!🤍.”

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham, like his wife, Kennedy also jumped in with:

“Love you guys!!!!!!”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)
Bo and Izzy’s love story started at Auburn University. They grew close over time, and in 2021, Bo proposed with glowing “Marry Me” sign. The couple got married in July 2022.

Looking back, Bo nix was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

