Bo Nix' wife Izzy spends weekend at Yankees vs Rockies game 3 as Broncos QB prepares for OTAs

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy Nix, took some time to show support for another local team. On Friday night, the Broncos quarterback threw out the first pitch at the Colorado Rockies' matchup against the New York Yankees.

On Sunday afternoon, Izzy Nix shared snippets of her time at the ballpark. Although the Rockies' final game against the Yankees was delayed for rain, Izzy Nix didn't appear to let the weather stop her from enjoying her Sunday afternoon.

In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Izzy Nix shared a glimpse of Coors Field. In another photo, she shared a photo where she and her friend each enjoyed a ballpark hot dog.

"Sunday view," Izzy Nix captioned the Instagram Story

Izzy Nix enjoyed a Sunday at the ballpark supporting the Colorado Rockies. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram)

Izzy Nix captioned the second photo, insisting that she couldn't have a true ballpark day without a hot dog, a traditional baseball cuisine option. The Denver Broncos will host OTAs again for three days beginning on May 30, 2025.

Bo Nix and wife Izzy enjoyed an Italian offseason vacation

Izzy and Bo Nix have enjoyed their quality time together this offseason. In April, the couple took an amazing trip to Italy, where they visited several historic and popular tourist destinations.

They visited Rome, where they toured the Colosseum and saw Vatican City and Saint Peter's Basilica. The couple then headed to Florence, where they received a traditional lesson on how to make homemade pasta.

"Ciao, Italia!!!!!!!!! ✨🇮🇹☕️🍝🚲💌," Izzy Nix wrote.

Italy wasn't the only vacation the couple took this NFL offseason. The couple also ventured to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with other Denver Broncos couples in January 2025, shortly after the team's playoff run ended in the AFC Wild Card round.

Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy, as well as newly signed Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellano, were all on the trip.

