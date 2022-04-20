“I knew there was a chance my time was coming to an end” - Bobby Wagner reveals he had hunch of being cut after Russell Wilson was traded

The Seattle Seahawks made some big moves this off-season that included the departures of former Super-Bowl winners Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Seattle traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a huge haul that included two first-round picks, No. 9 overall this year and a 2023 first-rounder; two second-round picks, the No. 40 overall pick this year and a 2023 second-rounder, this year's fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris. Less than 24 hours later, Seattle released Wagner. ending his tenure as a Seahawk.

While Wagner had some speculation that his time was coming, there were reports that he found out via Twitter, just like everyone else, without Seattle notifying him.

Bobby Wagner @Bwagz Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back. Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.

Wagner spoke about his departure from the Seahawks on "The Rich Eiesen Show." Wagner said, once he saw Seattle move on from Wilson, he knew his time was coming to an end.

Wagner said:

“It did take me by surprise. But I felt like I understood that there were going to be some changes. And I knew that things were going to look a lot different. I knew me and Russ were the last ones that’ve kind of been able to last from that Super Bowl team. And, you know, I thought there was gonna be like a conversation just to let me know. But it didn't happen that way. So when I saw Russ kind of leave, I knew that there was a chance that my time there was coming to an end as well.”

Bobby Wagner will play his former team twice this season

Bobby Wagner had a hot market in free agency. While it boiled down to the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens, Wagner evidently chose the Rams. Part of his decision was the fact that he would be able to play his former team, the Seahawks, twice a year as the Rams and Seahawks are both in the NFC West.

While he stressed that he did not sign with the Rams just to play Seattle twice, he noted that it was the cherry on top for signing with them.

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano Bobby Wagner stresses that he did NOT sign with the Rams just so he could play the Seahawks.



“I don’t have that much hate in my heart.”



BUT….



“Playing the Seahawks twice a year was a cherry on top.”



“It won’t be a quiet game for me." Bobby Wagner stresses that he did NOT sign with the Rams just so he could play the Seahawks.“I don’t have that much hate in my heart.”BUT….“Playing the Seahawks twice a year was a cherry on top.”“It won’t be a quiet game for me."

Wagner is one of the greatest defensive players and linebackers of all time. Wagner is an eight-time All-Pro (six first-team selections), Super Bowl champ and eight-time Pro Bowler, and he led the league in tackles twice.

He has 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns.

