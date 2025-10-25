"Bold move after NBA gambling crackdown": NFL fans react as inaccurate Lamar Jackson injury update gets linked to mafia-linked betting scandal

NFL fans were upset over the latest update on Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The two-time MVP was initially listed as a full participant in Friday's practice session.The team shared an update on Saturday, with Jackson being downgraded to limited in Friday's practice and ruled out for the duel against Caleb Williams and the Bears.&quot;There has been an update to Lamar Jackson’s Friday practice and game status. Jackson was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited, and he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago.&quot;Many fans criticized the way the Ravens moved and some mentioned the NBA gambling scandal, implying something cloudy could be happening behind the scenes.&quot;Bold move after the NBA gambling crackdown,&quot; one fan said.Depressed Bears Fan @DepBearsFanLINKBold move after the NBA gambling crackdown&quot;BAL dropped from 6.5 point favorites to 1.5 before this news even surfaced. Absolutely wild,&quot; another fan said.Bishop Saint @StBishopXLINKBAL dropped from 6.5 point favorites to 1.5 before this news even surfaced. Absolutely wild.&quot;Not good look. Who asked you to change the designation from yesterday’s practice? Chauncey??&quot; another fan questioned.David @dpat9754LINKNot good look. Who asked you to change the designation from yesterday’s practice? Chauncey??The criticism didn't stop there and fans even recalled that John Harbaugh confirmed Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice.&quot;Harbaugh said yest he was full participant in practice, not limited! Now they say he only practiced with scouts yest?? Article today says they were hopeful for return but &quot;he wasn't ready to play yet&quot; That says it was Lamars decision,&quot; one fan said.&quot;How do you go from a full participant to limited?? Especially after the head coach himself said it was a full participant, yall mfks I swear,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;How do you go from Full participant to limited the day AFTER,&quot; another fan said.Jackson has been out of action since the Week 4 duel against the Kansas City Chiefs. He suffered a hamstring injury that put the Baltimore Ravens in a complex position.When can Lamar Jackson return to the field?The latest and unexpected update on Lamar Jackson's status cast doubt on the player's chances of returning to the field. NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained that Jackson ran the scout team on Friday, which could mean he will be back in Week 9, when the Ravens clash with the Miami Dolphins.&quot;Sources: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran the scout team on Friday, an indication that the two-time MVP is a week away from returning despite having a full practice.&quot;Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is set to start for Jackson against the Bears.