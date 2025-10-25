  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Bold move after NBA gambling crackdown": NFL fans react as inaccurate Lamar Jackson injury update gets linked to mafia-linked betting scandal

"Bold move after NBA gambling crackdown": NFL fans react as inaccurate Lamar Jackson injury update gets linked to mafia-linked betting scandal

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:21 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Lamar Jackson injury update gets linked to mafia-linked betting scandal (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans were upset over the latest update on Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The two-time MVP was initially listed as a full participant in Friday's practice session.

Ad

The team shared an update on Saturday, with Jackson being downgraded to limited in Friday's practice and ruled out for the duel against Caleb Williams and the Bears.

"There has been an update to Lamar Jackson’s Friday practice and game status. Jackson was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited, and he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans criticized the way the Ravens moved and some mentioned the NBA gambling scandal, implying something cloudy could be happening behind the scenes.

"Bold move after the NBA gambling crackdown," one fan said.
Ad
"BAL dropped from 6.5 point favorites to 1.5 before this news even surfaced. Absolutely wild," another fan said.
Ad
"Not good look. Who asked you to change the designation from yesterday’s practice? Chauncey??" another fan questioned.
Ad

The criticism didn't stop there and fans even recalled that John Harbaugh confirmed Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"Harbaugh said yest he was full participant in practice, not limited! Now they say he only practiced with scouts yest?? Article today says they were hopeful for return but "he wasn't ready to play yet" That says it was Lamars decision," one fan said.
Ad
"How do you go from a full participant to limited?? Especially after the head coach himself said it was a full participant, yall mfks I swear," another fan wrote.
"How do you go from Full participant to limited the day AFTER," another fan said.

Jackson has been out of action since the Week 4 duel against the Kansas City Chiefs. He suffered a hamstring injury that put the Baltimore Ravens in a complex position.

Ad

When can Lamar Jackson return to the field?

The latest and unexpected update on Lamar Jackson's status cast doubt on the player's chances of returning to the field. NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained that Jackson ran the scout team on Friday, which could mean he will be back in Week 9, when the Ravens clash with the Miami Dolphins.

"Sources: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran the scout team on Friday, an indication that the two-time MVP is a week away from returning despite having a full practice."
Ad

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is set to start for Jackson against the Bears.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications