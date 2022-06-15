Bombshell report claims former NFL player and GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been hiding a son for years

Herschel Walker has some explaining to do, having simultaneously called himself a model dad while also allegedly have a secret son that he has been neglecting. A report in the Daily Beast has made the sensational claim.

In the past, Walker has specifically spoken out about the African-American community lacking strong father figures. Take this comment for example, which he made in an interview on The Charlie Kirk Show, in 2020:

“And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem. I'm like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.”

He even went as far as to say that:

“A child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman … you don’t leave the child.”

That past conjecture has set him up as a punchline with the recent bombshell news that Walker is the father of an unacknowledged child.

Herschel Walker is in damage control right now

Walker's campaign manager Scott Paradise wrote a scathing press release in response to the Daily Beast's report:

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

The campaign statement is one that reads as defensive given the allegations coming out about Herschel Walker. This is a major embarrassment for the former Heisman Trophy winner ahead of his Senate run this November against the Georgia Democratic candidate, Raphael Warnock.

Some damage control is certainly necessary given the nature of what Walker has said in the past and what is being revealed.

Whether this affects Walker's support from constituents is unclear at this point. There are still five months left for the former Georgia Bulldog player to explain his actions and shift the spotlight elsewhere.

