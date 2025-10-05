  • home icon
  Boomer Esiason has bold review for Taylor Swift's new 'Life of a Showgirl' album amid expectations for Travis Kelce

Boomer Esiason has bold review for Taylor Swift's new ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album amid expectations for Travis Kelce

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:24 GMT
Boomer Esiason gave his honest take on Taylor Swift
Boomer Esiason gave his honest take on Taylor Swift's newest album. (Photos via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's newest album "The Life of a Showgirl" debuted on Friday and has fans expressing their opinions on social media. Former NFL quarterback, Boomer Esiason, shared his thoughts on Swift's new album on the "Boomer and Gio" show.

On Friday, the co-hosts were discussing the Kansas City Chiefs primetime matchup on Monday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Co-host Gregg Giannotti, said that he doesn't believe it's possible for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs to lose just days after the album's debut.

Giannotti then joked that every song on the album was about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end so there was no way he was going to lose the game.

Boomer Esiason then chimed in that he had been listening to "The Life of a Showgirl" throughout the morning. Esiason proclaimed that to him, every song sounded the same.

"And I was listening to that this morning between the breaks and I have to tell ya, every song sounds the same," Esiason said on "Boomer and Gio.

Esiason then added:

"It was a good album but a lot of the songs sound the same."
As of Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Taylor Swift revealed details of Travis Kelce's proposal plan

In August, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement and it nearly broke the internet. The post received over 37 million likes on Instagram as fans yearned for details about the proposal. In anticipation of the release of her newest album, Taylor Swift was a guest on the "Graham Norton Show" and revealed details of the romantic garden proposal.

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me. We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called New Heights — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this,” Swift said on the Graham Norton Show.
Taylor Swift then went on to talk about the small details that Travis Kelce added to the proposal.

“And one of the things that he put in there, very strategically, was a wall of hedges that weren’t there before. And inside the hedges was my tour photographer hiding in bushes that had not previously been there.”

Swift confirmed that Kelce did in fact propose after they recorded his "New Heights" podcast together.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
