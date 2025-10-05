Boomer Esiason has bold review for Taylor Swift's new ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album amid expectations for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's newest album &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; debuted on Friday and has fans expressing their opinions on social media. Former NFL quarterback, Boomer Esiason, shared his thoughts on Swift's new album on the &quot;Boomer and Gio&quot; show.On Friday, the co-hosts were discussing the Kansas City Chiefs primetime matchup on Monday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Co-host Gregg Giannotti, said that he doesn't believe it's possible for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs to lose just days after the album's debut.Giannotti then joked that every song on the album was about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end so there was no way he was going to lose the game.Boomer Esiason then chimed in that he had been listening to &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; throughout the morning. Esiason proclaimed that to him, every song sounded the same.&quot;And I was listening to that this morning between the breaks and I have to tell ya, every song sounds the same,&quot; Esiason said on &quot;Boomer and Gio.Esiason then added:&quot;It was a good album but a lot of the songs sound the same.&quot;As of Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.Taylor Swift revealed details of Travis Kelce's proposal planIn August, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement and it nearly broke the internet. The post received over 37 million likes on Instagram as fans yearned for details about the proposal. In anticipation of the release of her newest album, Taylor Swift was a guest on the &quot;Graham Norton Show&quot; and revealed details of the romantic garden proposal.“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me. We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called New Heights — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this,” Swift said on the Graham Norton Show.Taylor Swift then went on to talk about the small details that Travis Kelce added to the proposal.“And one of the things that he put in there, very strategically, was a wall of hedges that weren’t there before. And inside the hedges was my tour photographer hiding in bushes that had not previously been there.”ExtraTV @extratvLINKTaylor Swift dishes on how Travis Kelce had &quot;a complete garden built&quot; for the proposal while they were recording &quot;New Heights&quot; and says he &quot;crushed it&quot;! 💍❤️‍🔥Swift confirmed that Kelce did in fact propose after they recorded his &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast together.