Boomer Esiason net worth: How much is iconic former Bengals quarterback worth in 2023?

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is worth an estimated $20 million. The four-time Pro Bowler was an integral part of three NFL franchises during his 14-year playing career, amassing a sizeable amount of net worth from his franchise QB days.

After retiring from the NFL in 1997, Esiason began a TV career as a network/radio sports commentator. He has worked with several sports networks, including CBS Sports.

Through CBS Sports, Esiason has hosted "The NFL Today." While working with Showtime, he hosted "Inside the NFL." He has also worked with ABC, HBO and Westwood One. Moreover, Boomer hosts his own sports radio program in New York called "Boomer and Gio."

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason are this year’s Ring of Honor inductees!



On September 25th at halftime vs the Rams, they will be recognized with a special induction ceremony.

Boomer Esiason career earnings

Boomer Esiason has made $25.145 million in his 14-year professional football career in the National Football League.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Esiason with the 38th overall pick of the 1984 NFL Draft. The Maryland University alum came into the NFL with high expectations, as he was fresh off leading his team to a comeback win over the highly favored North Carolina to seal the ACC title.

Esiason performed admirably throughout his NFL career. He spent ten seasons as the franchise QB for the Bengals, becoming a Cincinnati legend as the last QB to lead the team to the Super Bowl, before Joe Burrow came around. Esiason earned $14.37 million while with the Cincinnati Bengals.

His next stop was with the New York Jets, where he played three seasons and earned $8.775 million for his efforts. He was a starter throughout his time with the Jets and averaged over 15 passing touchdowns per season in New York.

His next stop was with the Arizona Cardinals, the last franchise of his storied career. Esiason started 10 games for the Cardinals and put up decent numbers, earning $2 million in Arizona.

Esiason left the Cardinals at the end of the 1996 season to retire as a Cincinnati Bengal. He was impressive in his seven regular season games in 1997 before retiring at the end of the season.

Boomer Esiason NFL legacy

Boomer Esiason earned four Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro nod. His best season came with the Bengals in 1988 when he won NFL MVP award and led the franchise to Super Bowl XXIII, which ended in a close defeat. Esiason was one of the most consistent QBs of his era, even though he never really ascended into legendary status.

Esiason is a Cincinnati Bengals legend and was super close to earning them their first Super Bowl way back in his MVP season. Unfortunately, he couldn't cap up an iconic QB season with a Super Bowl ring.

These days, Boomer Esiason talks football as a respected football analyst for CBS Sports. He brings a professional voice to the table and is one of the best voices in NFL media.

