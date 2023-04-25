Boomer Esiason had a great career in the NFL, playing 14 seasons in the league. The former All-Pro quarterback understands the ins and outs of the NFL and spoke on the matter of gambling in light of players being suspended for it. On the Boomer and Gio radio show, Esiason spoke on how the NFL will not jeopardize the integrity of the sport.

He talked about how serious the league was in preventing gambling and the lengths it would go to stop such things from happening:

“They would send a league security personnel and he would come and he would talk to us about two things: one was gambling, and about the people that hang around the teams and want inside information, and you have to be very, very aware of that."

Boomer Esiason added:

"Teams know who the local gamblers are, believe it or not; back then, they knew who everybody was, and teams would hire private detectives and they would follow you and they would make sure that whatever you were doing, you weren’t breaking any sort of gambling rules.”

The league recently suspended three Detroit Lions players, including wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was given a six-game suspension for breaching the NFL's gambling policy following an investigation by the league.

This comes a year after the the NFL suspended former Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for gambling. Ridley was later traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will play this upcoming season after missing the entire 2022 season.

Per league policy, NFL players and personnel aren't allowed to bet on NFL games, the draft or any league-related activities whatsoever. They also cannot place any bets within a team facility or on team-related trips.

Boomer Esiason on how Ridley got caught

Boomer Esiason spoke on how the NFL is using technology to track NFL players and possible gambling activities. Esiason noted how Ridley got caught gambling by the league:

"The interesting thing is that the NFL uses a company called Genius Sports and this is how Calvin Ridley got caught. They’re a third party and they’re the ones that are monitoring all the gambling that’s going on."

Receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were the other two Lions players involved and both have been suspended indefinitely. The team announced that it has released both players.

