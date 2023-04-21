"How is that fair?" - Fans lash out at suspension of 5 NFL stars including Lions' Jameson Williams

On Friday morning, news broke that Detroit Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams was among five NFL players who were suspended for gambling this past season.

Lions safety CJ Moore; wide receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill; and Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney were all suspended after the league's investigation. Williams and Berryhill were suspended for six games with the others suspended indefinitely. As a result, the Lions released Moore and Cephus.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted:

"Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games."

According to Rapoport, players who bet on NFL games were suspended for a year. Those who were suspended for six games placed bets on college games from the team's facility.

NFL fans react to Jameson Williams and four others getting suspended for betting

Some fans questioned why NFL players would bet on NFL games, while others questioned why some players got six months compared to others getting an indefinite suspension.

Fans also compared the five players' suspension to Calvin Ridley's year-long suspension from this past season.

Lions star WR Jameson Williams responds to being suspended for gambling

Jameson Williams during Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Following his suspension, Jameson Williams and his team have responded to the news of him being suspended.

Via ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Alliance Sports released the following statement:

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit.

"However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed - and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Williams recorded just one touchdown last year on a 41-yard catch. He was rehabbing from a torn ACL injury suffered in the National Championship and was set to have a breakout season this year in his second season.

Williams will now miss the first six games of the season as Jared Goff and the Lions' offense will be without a top playmaker.

