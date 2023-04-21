The NFL is suspending five NFL players, including Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, WR Quintez Cephus, Sy C.J. Moore, WR Stanley Berryhill, and Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney.

Williams and Berryhill will each receive six-game suspensions as Moore, Cephus, and Toney are indefinitely suspended.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news.

"Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games."

As a result of them being suspended for gambling, the Lions have released Cephus and Moore.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lions released WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore after the NFL suspended them. Lions released WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore after the NFL suspended them.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended a year for betting

Cqlvin Ridley Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting games in the previous season.

He is set to return to the NFL this season in his first season with the Jaguars.

Fans are excited about Ridley's Jacksonville debut, many of whom thought his suspension was harsh and largely unwarranted in the first place.

