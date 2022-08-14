"Playing with the Bucs was not his number one wish this year" - Boston reporter claims Tom Brady looked miserable in training camp before taking leave of absence

Tom Brady is currently on hiatus from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for unspecified reasons. Since the team announced the news last week, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive.

With the possibility of a sick family member apparently ruled out, the general consensus seems to be that Brady is unhappy in swampy, humid Tampa Bay. Many think he would rather be somewhere else, hence the impromptu vacation.

Boston Globe journalist Ben Volin, was present at a recent Buccaneers training session, which Brady was a part of. He made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss his assessment of the current situation:

"I do wonder where his head is at right now... But there are definitely signs that his head is not fully into it. I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday and he looked miserable."

Volin continued:

"I don’t think he loves the humidity in Tampa; it is very swampy out here every morning. His buddy Gronk has retired, that’s his running mate, that’s his guy, and now he looks all over the field and he’s throwing to Kyle Rudolph..."

Before finally adding:

"His center goes down. There are just a lot of things going on with the team, and we also know playing with the Bucs was not his No. 1 wish this year. If he had gotten his way, he’d be running the Dolphins.”

Daming stuff from the journalist. But until we find out more on the situation, no conclusions can be drawn on the matter.

Did Tom Brady plan on playing for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 season?

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after Super Bowl LV

So did Tom Brady plan on being a Miami Dolphin? The answer is a definitive yes. What was an offseason rumor has now been certified as a cast-iron fact thanks to a recent NFL investigation.

The NFL commissioned an investigation into the Dolphins, looking into claims made by their former head coach Brian Flores. However, nobody expected the findings which subsequently came to light.

It was discovered that Miami had been in talks with Brady for the past four seasons. They had even offered him minority ownership in the franchise. Suddenly, the NFL community started to piece together the puzzle.

The strange events of the offseason began to make sense. With Brady's short-lived retirement, Bruce Arians suddenly walking away from the Buccaneers and the rumors linking Brady with the Dolphins in 2023. It all fits together.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tua Tagovailoa continues to insist that the Dolphins tried to get Tom Brady only before drafting Tua. The NFL expressly found nine days ago that the Dolphins tried to get Brady for 2022, too. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckHi Tua Tagovailoa continues to insist that the Dolphins tried to get Tom Brady only before drafting Tua. The NFL expressly found nine days ago that the Dolphins tried to get Brady for 2022, too. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckHi

Now, Brady has decided to take an extended break from training camp, leaving most NFL analysts to concur with Volin. Tom Brady wants to be in Florida, but certainly not in Tampa Bay.

