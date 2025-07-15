"Both overrated and overpaid lol": NFL fans react as Isiah Pacheco and Bad Bunny jersey swap during pop star's concert

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco met up with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny at the latter's concert in his home country. Pacheco, who is also a Puerto Rican descendant from his father's side, went to "La Isla" to watch one of the most famous artists in the world.

Like he does after a game, Pacheco and Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Martinez, swapped jerseys. On Tuesday, the NFL's X account shared a picture of the pair holding their respective jerseys, with Martinez also wearing gloves and the No. 94 jersey with his first name.

This picture drew plenty of reactions from fans, with some shading the player and the singer.

Vandy @VandyMetaX/ LINK Both overrated and overpaid lol

The Angry Bowel @TheAngryBowel LINK How can people like that s**t music? 🤨

Emmanuel Ramirez @erayy555 LINK Okay?

Others were more excited about seeing the two stars link up and swap jerseys.

Gambit @GambitMeta LINK Legendary jersey swap

NXT LVL 🜲 😈 @0xNXTLVL LINK that's really cool to see

Evan Guthrie @EvanGuthrie LINK Big swap 🏈 🎤

Isaiah Pacheco is coming off a complex season, in which he was limited to only seven games due to a fractured fibula. He only recorded 310 yards and one touchdown in 83 carries. Andy Reid shared an update about Pacheco's status at the start of June, saying that the running back "looks good."

"He looks good," Reid said. "Physically, he looks real good. He's put on a couple of pounds of good weight. He'd gotten himself down there a little bit last year and leaned up, but man, I think he looks tremendous right now."

Nick Wright issues warning about Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco's running game

Ahead of Isiah Pacheco's return to the field, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright, a well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan, pointed out one crucial area the Chiefs have struggled in in the past couple of seasons: their running game.

"Can we have an excellent running game? I thought Isiah Pacheco could be that last year," Wright said on 'First Things First' in June (Timestamp: 0:29). "Pacheco was a great story as a seventh-rounder, an overachiever, great. Broke his leg, so you can't hold that against him, and then when he came back, he just wasn't quite the same.

"Only the New York Jets have a longer streak of not having a 1,000-yard rusher. Since Patrick Mahomes has been there, the Chiefs' leading rusher has had less than 930 yards every year and less than 600 yards three times. The average is 740. I would just like a running game the other team has to pay attention to."

The Chiefs are eager to bounce back after losing Super Bowl LIX and having a revamped running game could boost their hopes.

