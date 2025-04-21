"Both of them will help us" - Colts GM Chris Ballard makes feelings known about Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have officially entered the early stages of their offseason program. After two weeks of conditioning and meetings, the team has set up an open competition between quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

During a press conference on Monday, General Manager Chris Ballard addressed the situation, stating the team does not want to “begin with an end in mind” and emphasized both QBs will get equal opportunities.

“Sometimes you gotta struggle before you can be good,” Ballard explained. “We got two guys that have had some really strong flashes and they’ve had some bad moments too. That’s OK. I think both of them will be better because of this and I think the team will be better because of it. . . . If I’m a betting man, at some point both of them will help us.”

Richardson returned in 2024, having recovered from a shoulder injury the previous year. He missed time with an oblique injury and struggled early, including a game where he completed just 10 of 32 passes. The 22-year-old was benched in Week 9 but returned as the starter by Week 11. In his comeback, he posted a career-high 272 passing yards and led two game-winning drives in consecutive weeks.

Jones had a difficult 2024 season with the Giants. After returning from injury, he threw eight TDs and seven interceptions through 10 weeks. He was benched in Week 11 and later released. Jones was signed by the Colts in March 2025 on a one-year deal worth $14M, with Ballard confirming an open competition for the starting job.

Given the injury history of both players and their inconsistent performances, the Colts are preparing for either quarterback to play in 2025. While the ideal outcome is one player taking full control of the job, Ballard’s remarks allude that both Richardson and Jones will be given the chance to prove themselves.

Chris Ballard faces a make-or-break draft

Colts GM Chris Ballard is facing pressure after the team finished 8-9 last season. It was their fifth straight season without a playoff appearance.

Ballard has struggled to hit on early draft picks since selecting Quenton Nelson in 2018. The team still has big needs, especially the defense, which gave up too many plays last season. Quarterback play was also a concern — Anthony Richardson had an up-and-down season after coming back from injury.

The Colts have a lot of work to do. Chris Ballard’s choices in the draft could decide his future with the team. The focus is on fixing the roster and ending the playoff drought.

