  • "Bouta go for 4 TD & and down 4 pints of Guinness": NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers leaving for Dublin ahead of Vikings game

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:53 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his teammates arrived in Dublin early on Friday morning ahead of their Sunday clash with the Minnesota Vikings. The official Pittsburgh Steelers account on X posted a video of the quarterback boarding a flight.

The video was accompanied by a caption that reads:

“8️⃣ on board ✈️”
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans have shared their reactions to the video, especially in the comments section of the post. Kyrie02 wrote:

“He bouta go for 4TD and down 4 pints of Guinness.”
Thomas also wrote:

“Couldn’t ye park the plane a little closer, mates?”

Mike Brandt commented:

“Why do I wish he was still my QB? Still rooting for the guy,,, idc.”

Maria also commented:

“I wish I was going to Ireland. My bucket list.”

Ya Filthy Animal wrote:

“That absolute worst 2-1 team in NFL history 😂”

RedEyeJedi commented:

“Only drinking Irish beer Sunday.”

Dubbed the NFL Irish Debut, Sunday’s game has been long in the making. The only previous meeting of NFL teams on Irish soil was a preseason meeting between the Steelers and the Chicago Bears in 1997.

The importance of the game can be seen in the long historical connection between the Steelers owners, the Rooney family, and Ireland. Former Pittsburgh cornerback Ike Taylor described it in a BBC interview, where he said:

“This game is bigger than football—because of the Rooney family and because we’re in Ireland.”

Aaron Rodgers, speaking during an interview before the team’s practice on Friday, told the press:

“It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday, Tuesday is the day off. Good to get out, see some things. It’s a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures.”
Aaron Rodgers on his Irish and Scottish family connection

Ahead of the Sunday showdown between the Steelers and Vikings in Ireland, Aaron Rodgers has opened up on his Irish connection.

“I have a family history going back to Ireland and Scotland, so I’ve always wanted to get over here,” the quarterback said.

He went on:

“I’m a huge fan of Guinness. I don’t really drink beer, but if I do, I drink Guinness.”

Rodgers has thrown for 586 yards and seven touchdowns in three games this season, and will be hoping to continue his form in Ireland on Sunday.

