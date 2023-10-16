Before the start of the Cleveland Browns-San Francisco 49ers game yesterday, there was a big fight during pre-game warmups with many players such as Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and many others.

The fight, captured by Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury started with Browns players coming over to San Fran's side of the field with playing beginning to shove each other.

One of those players was Samuel. After seeing the clip surface on social media, Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson called out Samuel for running off during the skirmish, but acting tough once Williams engaged in the middle of it.

"U see Deeboo Run typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM."

This caused Samuel to respond with a video of Gardner-Johnson getting smacked by Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims in 2020.

"Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down."

The back-and-forth ended with Gardner-Johnson saying that Deebo isn't about that life, referring to being a violent person.

"Deeboo, your not like that."

There were no ejections, suspensions, or penalties following the pre-game skirmish.

The San Francisco 49ers lost both Deebo Samuel and Christain McCaffrey to injuries during yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Browns

Deebo Samuel during Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

While the San Francisco 49ers lost their first game of the season yesterday to the Cleveland Browns, they may have suffered more significant losses in wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and after spending about 10 minutes in the blue tent, he did not return to the game. He had two carries for 11 yards in the game.

McCaffrey suffered a rib/oblique injury in the third quarter and left the game briefly. After returning for one play, he was re-injured and returned to the locker room, ending his day. He had 43 yards on 11 carries, three catches for nine yards, and a touchdown.

Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't know the severity of both players' injuries.

