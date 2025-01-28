"Boycott the Super Bowl!!!" - Nick Bosa's mom sends eyebrow-raising 3-word klaxon call for Chiefs vs Eagles

It was a familiar storyline of the two higher-ranked seeds booking a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs sneaked past the Buffalo Bills to settle the matchup for February 9.

These two teams met back in 2023 when the Eagles fell short of the finish line. New Orleans will offer Nick Sirianni a shot at redemption but not everyone is happy that the Chiefs booked a third straight trip to the Super Bowl. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa's mother Cheryl took to Instagram to post a couple of stories outlining her feelings towards Super Bowl LIX. In the first of those, she posted an older video featuring Christian McCaffrey where he said he hopes both teams lose in the Super Bowl. The second, however, was far more controversial.

Posting a video that aimed to point out a few holding calls that weren't called the last time the Chiefs and Niners met in the Super Bowl, the video also highlighted Kyle Shanahan's thoughts during the game where he implored the referees to make sure they were consistent in penalizing both teams instead of targeting the Niners.

"BOYCOTT THE SUPER BOWL!!!" Cheryl Bosa wrote across the video.

Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs vs Eagles could offer Kyle Shanahan's 49ers recipe for success

Not a lot when the Niners' way this year as injuries to key personnel meant they failed to compete for long stretches of the 17-game season. Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey were among the big names who couldn't offer their services on the field due to long-term injuries.

That left the Niners offense with too many holes to fill. In 2025, however, they could very well follow the path the Eagles took to get to New Orleans. With a stout defense under Vic Fangio to keep offenses at bay, an All-Pro running back in Saquon Barkley and a WR tandem of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, the Eagles have ensured they have multiple ways to cut through opposing defenses.

The Niners have also welcomed back Robert Saleh, who masterminded a near-historic defense in San Francisco before being poached by the New York Jets to be their head coach.

