"Tom Brady isn't my friend anymore" - Ex-teammate Tedy Bruschi disappointed with NFL star's views on NFL defenders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to have begrudged himself to former teammate Tedy Bruschi after comments he made on NFL defenses on "Manningcast."

Brady has been in the league for over 20 years and has had his way with many NFL defenses along the way. Brady and the Buccaners are in first place in their division in the NFC South with a 6-1 record after blowing the Chicago Bears away 38-3 on Sunday.

At the ripe old age of 44, Brady's stats are a sight to behold. Currently first in passing yards (2,275), first in touchdowns (21), fifth in interceptions (3), Brady has the second-best quarterback rating of 69.4 in the league, per ESPN.

On Monday Night Football, the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, have their own show, "Manningcast," in which they comment on the game and talk about everything else in life while having several guests on.

Brady takes a shot at NFL defenders

Brady was the brothers' guest and spent a fair chunk of time talking football. However, it was one comment from the future Hall of Fame quarterback that has caused some pushback and could potentially work against Brady in upcoming games. Brady's comments were centered around NFL defenses and, in particular, the players, and he was less than glowing in his thoughts.

Rob Lopez @r0bato Tom Brady on defensive players:"have you ever been in some of the defensive meeting rooms? You wonder why they play defense and after 2 minutes you're like 'yep they could never be an offensive player""defense is kinda like a dog chasing a car..." Tom Brady on defensive players:"have you ever been in some of the defensive meeting rooms? You wonder why they play defense and after 2 minutes you're like 'yep they could never be an offensive player""defense is kinda like a dog chasing a car..." https://t.co/VL6J0yUhHF

"Have you been to some of those defensive meeting rooms?" Brady said. "I mean, you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes you go, 'Yep, they could never be an offensive player.'

"Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car. Just get the guy with the ball."

While the comments seemed to be tongue-in-cheek from the seven-time Super Bowl champ, his thoughts caught the attention of his former New England Patriots teammate, Tedy Bruschi.

The former Patriots linebacker, who was an integral part of some of the Patriots' Super Bowl wins with Brady, took to his Twitter account to react to Brady's comments.

Tedy Bruschi @TedyBruschi Playing defense is like a dog chasing a car?! @TomBrady is not my friend anymore. Playing defense is like a dog chasing a car?! @TomBrady is not my friend anymore.

It is unknown if Bruschi is serious about his tweet or not, but it has clearly struck a chord with the linebacker and one can imagine that Brady will look to rectify his comments when he faces the media at some point this week in the lead up to the New Orleans Saints game on Sunday.

