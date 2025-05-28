Brady Cook 's fiancée Carli drops 4-word message as UDFA QB hits the beach amidst Jets OTAs

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook is participating in OTA's with the New York Jets this week, starting on Wednesday. The undrafted free agent signed with the Jets after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ahead of this week's OTA's, Brady Cook and his fiancee Carli Schieferle spent some time at the beach.
Schieferle shared a photo on her Instagram story on Tuesday of Cook sitting across the table from her at an outdoor restaurant as he was sipping a drink.
"down the shore today," Carli Schieferle captioned the Story.
Schieferle and Cook appeared to be enjoying their downtime during the Memorial Day weekend and enjoying all the beach hot spots that have opened up for the summer. The New York Jets kicked off their second set of OTA's on Wednesday and will run until Friday. The Jets will have the third and final set of OTA's next week.
Brady Cook proposed to longtime love Carli Schieferle in NYC
Brady Cook played five seasons as the quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, which capped off with him being named MVP of the 2024 Music City Bowl. Just about a month before the NFL Draft, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Carli Schieferle, on Mar. 31.
Cook shared photos on Instagram of the proposal that took place in Central Park in New York City. In the photos, Cook can be seen on bended knee with the picturesque New York City skyline as the perfect backdrop. He also shared a touching caption of their journey together and his love for her and excitement for their journey ahead.
"From walking the halls in grade school to walking through life together, here’s to forever. I love you ❤️," Cook captioned the post.
Carli Schieferle and Cook began dating back in 2017 and are high school sweethearts, as Cook mentioned in his Instagram post. His fiancee Carli also attended the University of Missouri, graduating in 2022, and then returned to obtain another degree in nursing.
