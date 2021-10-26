Tom Brady fan and Buccaneers finally come to agreement over QB's 600th touchdown ball

Tom Brady and the lucky fan who was handed Brady's 600th touchdown game ball have come to an agreement after the fan, Byron Kennedy, chose to give the ball back to a Tampa Bay trainer.

Brady notched his 600th touchdown pass late in the first quarter when he found receiver Mike Evans in traffic. Evans, who was unaware that the ball he had just caught was a record-breaking throw, handed it to a fan in the front row behind the endzone.

It took the Tampa Bay trainer a few minutes to negotiate to get the ball back from Kennedy. In a chat with Rachel West, Kennedy said he was just hoping to shake Brady's hand after he had already taken pictures with the game ball.

Brady reaches agreement with Kennedy

Byron Kennedy then appeared on NFL Network the following day and stated that he did not want to re-negotiate with Brady but that a round of golf with Tampa Bay's No. 12 would be great.

However, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are giving Kennedy some wonderful items to show their gratitude. These include two signed items from Brady: a helmet and a jersey. Kennedy also managed to get from Mike Evans a game-worn jersey as well as his cleats. However, the gifts do not stop there.

Pickswise @Pickswise In exchange for giving back the ball from Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy will receive a replacement game ball, a signed jersey and $1,000 to the Buccaneers team store, via @gregauman Do you think Kennedy was compensated fairly? In exchange for giving back the ball from Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy will receive a replacement game ball, a signed jersey and $1,000 to the Buccaneers team store, via @gregauman Do you think Kennedy was compensated fairly? https://t.co/Cp4gtBknYx

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kennedy was then given a $1,000 credit that he can use at the Bucs store. Moreover, Kennedy also received two season passes for the remainder of this season and all of next year. That was quite the haul for the lucky fan after he gave Brady back his football.

Meanwhile, it was a perfect day for the Buccaneers and Brady as they swept aside the Chicago Bears 38-3 after racing out to a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Edited by Piyush Bisht