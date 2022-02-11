Tom Brady not too fond of his drunken Lombardi Trophy toss at Buccaneers Super Bowl parade

Retired quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the one-year anniversary of his Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first year with the franchise, Brady led the team to a famous win on its home turf.

Now, a year later, there is one piece of footage in particular that everyone is fond of remembering from the Bucs' Super Bowl win. However, Brady isn't a fan.

Buccaneers players were seen on boats and yacht's during the parade. The 44-year-old, who was slightly drunk at the time, took part in tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the footage's use in commemoration of the win.

"Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the time you had one too many margaritas…."

It's clearly a light-hearted take on the events of the Bucs' Super Bowl win. Unfortunately for him, it's a memorable moment that will surely delight fans for years to come.

Brady led Bucs to a historic Super Bowl win in first season

The 44-year-old made the decision to join Tampa after spending two decades with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He made the Buccaneers instant contenders.

The six-time Super Bowl champ led Tampa to an 11-5 regular-season record. A marked improvement over the team's 7-9 record the season prior. In doing so, the NFC South team would return to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

A mini slump saw them lose back-to-back games against the Rams and Chiefs, but the Buccaneers would go on to win their remaining four games. They would carry that momentum over into the playoffs.

In the postseason, the star quarterback would defeat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes (in the Super Bowl) on his way to a record seventh championship. This was the Buccaneers' first Super Bowl win since 2003, when they defeated the Raiders 48-21.

Given it was a COVID year, with many games played without fans in the stands, it was an impressive accomplishment.

Unfortunately for the 44-year-old, the game won't be totally remembered as such. Many fans will also look to the victory parade as another distinguishing moment, with Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat.

