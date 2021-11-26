"I'd be ripped all day, have all the girls drooling" - Tom Brady pokes fun at Rob Gronkowski's jacked physique

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are best friends. Having spent just about all of their footballing lives together at New England and now at Tampa Bay, the pair are nearly inseparable.

Speaking on Friendship Test, a show where both Brady and Gronkowski answer questions about one another, an interesting question came up: "If you could be Gronk for a day, what would you do?" Brady gave his answer and poked fun at the future Hall of Fame tight end.

“Oh, really? I know what I would do. This is so easy. If I were Gronk for a day, this is definitely what I would do,” Brady said.

“I mean, God bless him. I don’t blame him. I would, too. I wouldn’t own a shirt. I’ll just be ripped all day, have all the girls drooling.”

Both Brady and Gronk had the same answers to the question as both wrote that they would take their shirt off. This is in reference to Gronkowski's incredible physique. This is a physique that he has maintained on his route to becoming one of the most dominant tight ends to ever play. Watch the full video below.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Brady and Gronk pass the friendship test again 🤝



Brady and Gronk pass the friendship test again 🤝 https://t.co/Bpj3xajyaI

Brady and Gronkowski: A deadly duo

Brady and Gronkowski have always played together. First, with the New England Patriots, where they both made their names as future Hall of Fame players and now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pair were instrumental in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win last season over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady threw for 201 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of which were to Gronkowski.

Frank Waters Jr @FrankW88 Brady and Gronk after the 2021 Super Bowl Game. Bucs 31 Chiefs 9. 💪💪👏 Brady and Gronk after the 2021 Super Bowl Game. Bucs 31 Chiefs 9. 💪💪👏 https://t.co/vZU3jcVY6P

Throughout their storied careers, Brady and Gronk have played a total of 134 games, with the tight end catching 587 passes for 8,728 receiving yards and 91 touchdowns per statmuse.com.

The pair have a connection that is rarely seen in the league. The only other similar duos that have come close have been Steve Young and Jerry Rice and Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

If Tampa Bay are to win back-to-back Super Bowls, then Gronkowski and Brady are going to have a big say in it. Whether in the redzone or in general play, Gronk and Brady are must-watch football.

Up next for the Buccaneers is a tricky Indianapolis Colts team that defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills with ease on the back of Jonathan Taylor's five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Buccaneers defense will have its work cut out for them, but if they can limit the Colts' offense, then Brady and Gronkowski can go to work as they have done over the years.

Edited by Windy Goodloe