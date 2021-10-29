"Might accidentally not throw another TD pass all season" - Tom Brady gives hilarious response to Mike Evans

Tom Brady has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in terrific shape after seven weeks of the NFL season. Currently sitting atop the NFC South with a 6-1 record, Brady and the Bucs are well-positioned to defend the Super Bowl crown won at the expense of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

During the game against the Bears, Brady had himself another slice of history, something that nearly seems to happen every week. Late in the first quarter, Brady threw a bullet pass to receiver Mike Evans for a nine-yard touchdown to push the Bucs' lead to 21 points.

What was special about the play was that it was Brady's 600th touchdown pass and, as you can imagine, the ball itself had some serious worth to Brady, given he became the first ever player to toss 600 touchdown passes. But Evans didn't realize that the pass was Brady's 600th touchdown pass and gave the ball to a fan.

Brady gave Evans a talking to

After a couple of minutes the ball was returned and all was forgiven. Well, sort of. Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Jim Gray, Brady gave an insight into the conversation between himself and Evans.

The receiver said to Brady, "I accidentally gave it away. I didn't know," said Evans, to which Brady replied, "Well, I accidentally might not throw you another touchdown pass all season."

While it was clearly a tongue-in-cheek comment from Brady to his receiver, Evans will no doubt be on the receiving end of a host of touchdown passes for the rest of the season, having already caught 7 with 496 receiving yards.

The Bucs have put up points almost at will this year, going past 40 twice against the Dolphins and the Falcons while scoring 38 on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 35 of which came in the first half.

The 44-year-old quarterback has been in superb form this year and looks as good as he did a decade ago. Brady leads the league in passing yards (2,275) and touchdowns (21) and is second in QBR with a rating of 69.4.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One thing is for certain: Should Evans be on the end of another one of Brady's history-making pass, he will think twice before giving the ball away.

Edited by Piyush Bisht