Tom Brady announces launch of fresh NFT collection

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is a winner on the field with his seven Super Bowls, but he is also an achiever off the field.

Brady is the co-founder of Autograph, an NFT platform that brings together some of the biggest names and brands in culture, entertainment, and sports.

An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data that is stored on a digital ledger. It is the latest craze among several high-profile people, and that includes Tom Brady. Others, including Tiger Woods, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Usain Bolt, and Simone Biles, have also been linked to Autograph.

Brady and Autograph have now launched their latest NFT, and for fans of Brady who like history, this could be an exciting affair.

Autograph @Autograph

How To Collect.



🗓️

Tuesday 12.07 _ Early Access

Thursday 12.09 _ Public Drop

Tuesday 12.14 _ Containers can be opened

Tuesday 12.21 _ Deadline to complete a set.



The new NFT is called the "Tom Brady Origins Collection". It consists of several collectables, including Brady's College Resume, his NFL Draft Combine jersey, and his rookie draft card in addition to a signed Tom Brady Immortal Statue, of which there are only 50.

Upon purchasing what is called a "Mystery Container", people will receive a mystery collectable. The price of a Mystery Container is $80.00 USD. In total, there are 16,600 collectable items, each ranging in level of rarity. The Carbon status is easily accessible, while the Platinum, Ruby and Sapphire levels can get you increasingly rare collectables.

The collectables ranked 1-25 are from the Mystery Containers, while those ranked 26-30 are only accessible if a person has a complete set of collectables that can't be bought from a Mystery Container.

If a person does complete a set of all items of the same rarity (Carbon) and if they do so before the "Activation Deadline", then they will be able to receive an Immortal Statue that fits with that rarity.

People can then sell their collectables for a price that will depend on the rarity of the collectable. Essentially, NFTs are a way for people to buy and sell digital artwork, like Brady's collectables for example.

DraftKings @DraftKings



The waiting room is open:



@Autograph The average QB has less than 3 seconds to get rid of the ball. You have 48-hours to get Tom Brady NFTs before they open to the public!The waiting room is open: draftkings.com/marketplace The average QB has less than 3 seconds to get rid of the ball. You have 48-hours to get Tom Brady NFTs before they open to the public!The waiting room is open: draftkings.com/marketplace@Autograph https://t.co/2D5BHRa8ji

The chance for someone to own one of Brady's NFTs is one that will create a lot of hype and buzz. Having a piece of Tom Brady's history, such as his NFL Draft Combine cleats or jersey in an NFT card, is something that will appeal to millions of football fans around the world.

As the world moves to a more digital age, it appears that Brady and his latest venture are going to captilize upon newfound popularity.

