"Brady I saw yesterday played one of if not the greatest regular season game" - Skip Bayless makes bizarre claim about Tom Brady despite Buccaneers loss to Packers

'Undisputed with Skip and Shannon' co-host Skip Bayless has said many crazy things on his show regarding Tom Brady, but calling a Week 3 loss against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers the "greatest regular season game" may just take the cake. This is because Brady made a key mistake with seconds left in the fourth quarter that cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers good field position for a potentially game-tying two-point conversion.

Fox News @FoxNews Packers hang on by thread to beat Bucs in potential last Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers game fxn.ws/3LGFpgw Packers hang on by thread to beat Bucs in potential last Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers game fxn.ws/3LGFpgw

Given his 245-74 regular-season win-loss record, surely the several hundred wins he's led the New England Patriots or Bucs to should qualify over a loss in which he threw one touchdown. In 2009, in one quarter, Brady threw five touchdowns in the snow to lead New England to a win over the Tennessee Titans. Four years later in 2013, he overcame a 24-0 halftime deficit to beat Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos the season Denver went to the Super Bowl. Surely those performances rank at the top as his greatest.

Joshua Brisco @jbbrisco So it'll be the 2-1 Chiefs vs. the 2-1 Buccaneers next week on Sunday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady both coming off a loss. So it'll be the 2-1 Chiefs vs. the 2-1 Buccaneers next week on Sunday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady both coming off a loss.

Nope. Bayless believes that, without Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin, the September 25 loss to the Packers at home was his greatest career performance:

"For six straight years on this show, Shannon Sharpe has attempted to retire Tom Brady because he's in quote unquote decline. His arm talent is declining, his overall command of the game is declining, says Shannon Sharpe, the Hall of Famers, six straight years."

"And you know what. It may be four more years before you're finally right because, at some point, Father Time will be on your side, but at this point, you're dead wrong again, because the Brady I saw yesterday was flat-out masterful. Brady I saw yesterday played one of, if not the greatest, regular season game he's ever played under the circumstances."

If Tom Brady would have won, the September 25 Packers matchup could have ranked

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's well-known that Tom Brady is going through it in 2022 because of his off-field issues with his wife Gisele Bundchen, who is unhappy he unretired this past March after calling it quits in February. Given the clear and visible stress he is suffering from, it's not a stretch to say that Brady is dealing with even more obstacles than his age (45).

Given that his top receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones were missing, Brady's 271 passing yards were borderline heroic. Still, you cannot possibly qualify a loss as the greatest performance of Tom Brady's career when there is a laundry list of historically dominant efforts already on his brilliant 23-year resume.

