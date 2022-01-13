Tom Brady extends his support to Novak Djokovic amid Australian Open visa saga

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has lent his support to embattled tennis star Novak Djokovic. The 34-year-old Serbian is embroiled in a saga that has angered the Australian public.

Despite the strict rules in place for the Australian Open tournament, Djokovic has been granted a medical exemption to participate, despite not disclosing his vaccination status.

While the rest of the country is living with restrictions and have lost jobs because they chose not to be vaccinated, the fact that the tennis star can compete in the tournament has angered thousands of Aussies.

After initially having his visa revoked, it looked like he was going to be deported; however, the nine-time Australian Open winner will be allowed to stay and compete after judge Anthony Kelly ruled in his favor over the cancelation of his visa, calling it "unreasonable."

Tom Brady wishes Novak Djokovic luck in Aus Open bid

With the tennis star now able to play in the Australian Open, several high profile athletes, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, have commented on Djokovic's latest Instagram post, wishing the Serbian good luck for the upcoming tournament.

Brady wishing Djokovic good luck on Instagram

With COVID still wreaking havoc across the globe, particularly in Australia, the fact that the tennis star got an exemption to play at the tournament has many locals seeing red.

Paul Karp @Paul_Karp Hello I am Novak Djokovic I would like to respond to "misinformation" by:

* confirming a form submitted on my behalf was incorrect and

* confirming I knowingly attended an event while covid positive.

In some states in Australia, unvaccinated people are not allowed to do things, such as go to the movies or do certain other activities, but a tennis player can play in one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis calender.

When he takes the court, Djokovic will be aiming for his tenth Australian Open singles title and is likely to be met with a less than impressed and vocal Aussie crowd.

Mitch Cleary @cleary_mitch Novak Djokovic has confirmed he attended an event while COVID positive. “Upon reflection, this was an error of judgement.” Novak Djokovic has confirmed he attended an event while COVID positive. “Upon reflection, this was an error of judgement.” https://t.co/o5ShuiFD5V

To further add fuel to the fire, it was found that Djokovic conducted an in-person interview and made numerous other public appearances in Belgrade while being COVID positive. The tennis star called it an "error of judgment."

Despite the Australian public's disdain towards the Serbian star, it appears he still has people in his corner, most notably the seven-time Super Bowl champion. It will be interesting to see the reception Djokovic receives when he walks out onto the court for the first time. One can only wonder, will the boos and jeers be louder than the prais and cheers?

Edited by Windy Goodloe