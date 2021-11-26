Tom Brady reveals the sport he wants to pursue after NFL retirement

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is still playing at a high level at age 44 as he positions the Buccaneers to try and defend their Super Bowl crown from last season.

Most fans in NFL circles are asking when Brady will finally hang up the cleats and retire from the NFL. Another thing to ponder upon is just what the future Hall of Famer will do once he departs from the league.

It is no secret that Brady loves football, but there is another sport that he plays regularly.

Brady and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski have a segment they do called The Friendship Test where each of them answers a question that is aimed at either of the two.

The first question on the most recent edition of The Friendship Test was "what will Tom do once he is officially retired?" to which both Gronkowski and Brady gave their answers.

“ Oh, official retirement! What will I do?” Brady said as Gronkowski tried hard to think of an answer.

“You're overthinking it, what will I do a lot of when I retire?" Brady reiterated.

"I don’t feel like we are on the same page,” Brady added as both flipped their boards to show their answers.

“Oh, golf!” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski's answer was that Brady would own an NFL team when he finally retires, to which the seven-time Super Bowl champion responded:

“Golf and owning a team, I like the way you are thinking though. I would settle for golf, he (Gronkowski) has me owning a team.”

Brady and golf

Brady is an avid golfer and has been seen on the links on numerous occasions. Earlier this year, he took part in an 18-hole match to raise money for My Brother's Keeper and Feeding America alongside Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It is clear that Brady is going to have no shortage of offers coming his way when he finally does hang up his cleats. Whether it be commercials, movies or broadcasting (similar to Tony Romo), Brady will have some great options to choose from.

As the Buccaneers look towards the playoffs, it is highly unlikely that Brady will be thinking about retirement just yet. But at 44 years old, father time could come knocking, and it could happen rather soon.

Brady has defied logic by playing at such a high level in a career that has gone beyond 20 years. One would simply not bet against him playing for yet another year or two at least.

Edited by Piyush Bisht