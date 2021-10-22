"I don't think we've reached our potential at all" - Tom Brady feels Buccaneers are not the perfect NFL team

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory last season in his first year with the franchise and now has them 5-1 through six games and is first in the NFC South.

That suggests that Brady and the Bucs are firing on all cylinders. However, in a scary revelation, Brady told reporters on Thursday that the team has not yet reached its full potential.

"I don't think we've reached our potential at all," Brady said. "I think we've got to continue to stress the importance of the details every day of what we're trying to do. ... There's a lot of things we need to do better."

The Bucs' only loss of the season was to the LA Rams and this is perhaps where Brady gets his thoughts about the team not reaching its full potential. In his chat with reporters, Brady stated that the team needs to improve in the passing game.

With their 5-1 record, the Buccaneers have not been blowing teams off the field this season (aside from the 48-25 win over Atlanta and the 45-17 win over Miami). The Buccaneers have had narrow wins over the Patriots and Eagles, which came down to the last possession in both games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers "It's an evolutionary thing. You have to continue to have awareness of the things that aren't up to our standard and then try to make them better."🗣️: @TomBrady "It's an evolutionary thing. You have to continue to have awareness of the things that aren't up to our standard and then try to make them better."🗣️: @TomBrady https://t.co/Ry9wZaKqkk

Brady has, in truth, only had one sub-par game and that was against the Patriots where, as some expected, he struggled. He did manage to win, albeit by just a small margin, 19-17.

NFL @NFL Your passing yardage leaders after Week 6! 🎯 Your passing yardage leaders after Week 6! 🎯 https://t.co/GjbbJH6Z7C

Brady and the Bucs are looking to "right the ship"

Brady said the Bucs need to get better in the passing game is a curious statement as Brady leads the entire NFL in three categories as he searches for his record eighth Super Bowl.

The defense has been banged up this season, particularly its secondary as it has simply been crippled by injuries and this has forced some of the lesser known players to get more snaps than they otherwise would.

This has led some to say that the Buccaneers can't win the Super Bowl simply because the defense has given up plenty of points.

They are not the same defense that won the Super Bowl last year and some serious improvement is needed for them to defend their title.

If Brady thinks this efficient and lethal offense hasn’t hit its peak yet, then that spells trouble for the rest of the league.

