Despite Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throwing a league-leading 15 interceptions (tied with Davis Mills) last season, new receiver Brandin Cooks is already a fan.

After being traded to the Cowboys from the Houston Texans, Cooks is seen as the player to take the Dallas offense to a new level. With Cooks and Prescott getting to know one another prior to training camp starting, Cooks is getting used to what Dak likes, what he doesn't like, and everything in between.

But from the pair's workout's together, Cooks has come away with one thought on his new quarterback.

Cooks said via The Athletic:

“I’ve been around some great ones,” Cooks said, “and we’ve been throwing, and I got to tell you, that guy can sling that ball. … He’s special.”

New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks, who has played with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, with some high praise for Dak Prescott

For Brandin Cooks, he is happy with how things have started at what is now his fifth NFL team. The former Texan comes to Frisco to be CeeDee Lamb's No.2 guy on offense.

Last year, it was Lamb or bust at times. Now with Cooks to complement Gallup and Lamb, the Cowboys will once again have one of the most potent receiver groups in the NFL (on paper, at least).

Brandin Cooks to ease the pressure on Lamb and Prescott

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

Despite having one of the better offenses last season under Kellen Moore, Dallas had a glaring hole in their receiver room after Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

It was one they didn't fill until now. Gallup was on the comeback trail from his ACL injury and didn't look like himself, while Noah Brown was the WR3 and drifted in and out of games.

With the addition of Cooks, the Cowboys recieving group should be far better. Gallup is another year removed from his injury, and Lamb will get some much-needed help.

Brandin Cooks possesses home-run speed that Prescott will look to utilize. By having that, opposing defense's will have to develop a plan to cover him, meaning Lamb will likely get a lot of one vs. one matchups.

It is still early, and a meaningful down hasn't been played yet, but Cooks and Prescott have hit the ground running this offseason.

