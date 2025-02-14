Brandon Aiyuk gets pulled over for allegedly driving stolen $90,000 Jeep Trackhawk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's excitement over his new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk turned into a tense situation with law enforcement. The officer suspected the vehicle was stolen, leading to an unexpected roadside stop.

The incident, shared on Aiyuk's YouTube blog on Feb. 11, 2025, happened just minutes after he received delivery of the high-performance SUV. With only two miles driven since taking possession, Aiyuk found himself defending his ownership.

"Brand new trackhawk. Bro, I got the Trackhawk at 53 miles. I got pulled over at 55 miles," said Aiyuk in his Youtube Vlog. "I'm waiting all day to get this off the truck ... You know I'm about to spin, I'm about to hear the engine."

The officer's suspicion stemmed from recent thefts of similar vehicles:

"You're rolling around in brand new dodges, which are commonly stolen," the officer told Aiyuk. The 49ers receiver responded diplomatically: "Nothing says that they're stolen. Nothing says that I'm stealing cars."

During the traffic stop, the officer admitted unfamiliarity with Aiyuk's NFL status:

"I don't know that, I don't know you, I don't watch football."

The traffic stop concluded without incident after verification of ownership.

This traffic stop comes amidst Aiyuk's challenging offseason. The receiver, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024, is currently rehabilitating from a serious knee injury. He tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024.

Brandon Aiyuk's recovery and team dynamics

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The 49ers' receiving corps faces significant changes heading into 2025. According to the SF Standard's Feb. 10, 2025 report, teammate Deebo Samuel requested a trade during his exit interview.

Before his injury, Brandon Aiyuk struggled to maintain his 2023 form. That season, he ranked second among NFL receivers with 2.65 yards per route run. His 2024 performance dipped following a contract holdout and training camp absence.

Grant Cohn of SI.com reported on January 28, 2025, that Aiyuk will miss the entire offseason program. His injury recovery timeline suggests a potential mid-season return in 2025.

The team dropped to last place in average separation against man coverage in 2024, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. They're seemingly counting on Brandon Aiyuk's eventual return to help address these offensive challenges.

