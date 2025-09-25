  • home icon
Brandon Aiyuk injury update: 49ers GM John Lynch drops concerning news about star WR's return

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:35 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
Brandon Aiyuk injury update: 49ers GM John Lynch drops concerning news about star WR's return - Source: Getty

Many can argue that Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the brightest highlights and darkest stains on the San Francisco 49ers general manager. A strong start to his career has taken a turn, and the light at the end of the tunnel just got a bit dimmer.

Aiyuk has been battling multiple knee injuries, including an ACL tear. Some believed he might be ready for most of the regular season. According to Lynch, this will not be the case as there's still a long road ahead for Aiyuk. Speaking to KNBR via Ari Meirov in a Sept. 25 update, the wide receiver is still deep in his recovery.

"#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is 'not close' to returning, per GM John Lynch on @KNBR. There hasn’t been a setback, but Aiyuk’s ACL tear was not clean and included other damage — leading to a longer timeline for his return."

Aiyuk had steadily improved his production year over year from 2020 to 2023. However, since starting his new contract in 2024, his production has nosedived. Even before the injury occurred in 2024, 49ers fans and analysts were unhappy with his under 400 yards in seven games of action.

His redemption attempt will have to wait as the receiver continues to battle the injury.

Brandon Aiyuk one of several notable injuries plaguing 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk at Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Brandon Aiyuk at Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers' depth chart is starting to look like a scroll with the number of injuries plaguing the offense at some of the most important positions. George Kittle remains on IR as he battles a hamstring injury. CBS Sports has listed the tight end with an expected return date in Week 6.

In addition to Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have emerged with questionable tags, but they might not be the biggest situation facing the team.

Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones are listed as questionable heading into Week 4. Third-string backup Kurtis Rourke is already listed as out, so the 49ers could theoretically end up with a situation similar to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022-23 season when they had no quarterback.

Of course, two questionable players tend to equal one starter in the NFL, so the 49ers likely won't be left with a disaster against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 28.

Will Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers find a way to survive their injury woes?

