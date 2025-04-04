Brandon Aiyuk injury update: 49ers WR has "a chance" to play in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk's status with the San Francisco 49ers is no longer up in the air, but his Week 1 availability is still a waiting game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t making any guarantees.

NBC Sports reported on Friday that at the NFL Annual Meeting this week, Shanahan acknowledged it’s too early to tell if Aiyuk will be ready for the season opener.

“I don’t know. It’s too early to tell. The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there’s a chance. But it’s too early in the process and we’ll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like,” Shanahan said.

The latest update from Dr. Neal ElAttrache was encouraging. General manager John Lynch confirmed that Aiyuk is progressing well and that the 49ers are pleased with his rehab. That’s a good sign for San Francisco, especially after the team traded Deebo Samuel last month.

The 49ers kick off Phase I of their offseason program on April 21 with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing as their top available receivers. They need Brandon Aiyuk back at full strength to stay competitive in the NFC.

49ers double down on Brock Purdy-Kyle Shanahan era by keeping Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers’ future isn’t about blowing stuff up. It’s about trusting the duo that got them here.

By keeping Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco has signaled its commitment to Brock Purdy. And by committing to Purdy, they’re reinforcing that this is still Kyle Shanahan’s team. Even after shedding big contracts this offseason, the 49ers are keeping their core intact.

The challenge now? Locking up Purdy long-term. His next deal could exceed $120 million in guarantees, and much of this offseason’s cost-cutting has paved the way for that massive payday.

“You don’t pay a quarterback if it’s not [someone] you’re certain about,” Shanahan said at the NFL owners’ meetings.

Jed York doubled down on that belief, emphasizing how Purdy thrives in Shanahan’s system, especially with Brandon Aiyuk as his go-to receiver. Cutting Aiyuk would’ve been the boldest move yet, but it would’ve weakened Purdy’s arsenal.

The 2025 roster may be leaner and younger, but the mission is the same: trust Shanahan, trust Purdy and build around them for the long haul.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

