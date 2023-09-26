Brandon Aiyuk injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for fantasy football Week 4

Brandon Aiyuk missed the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 win over the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury. Aiyuk suffered the injury during the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams, and with the Week 3 matchup being on Thursday Night, the star receiver was inactive.

Ahead of Week 4, Aiyuk participated on Monday in a bonus practice. It wasn't a big surprise, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did hint that if San Francisco played on Sunday, Aiyuk would have played.

Brandon Aiyuk injury update

At the moment, Aiyuk hasn't been ruled out for Week 4, and seems likely that he will play. Kyle Shanahan was asked last week if he thinks that Aiyuk's injury is serious, to which he responded with some good news on the receiver:

"I wouldn't think so. I mean, I know he was hurting a little bit, but he was able to play through it, so I think I'll be all right."

With Brandon Aiyuk participating in the bonus practice on Monday, it's a good sign that he could play this week.

What happened to Brandon Aiyuk?

Aiyuk sustained a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, but the exact injury was not revealed. The San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver got hurt on his first catch against the Rams but remained in the game. He ended up splitting reps with rookie Ronnie Bell.

When will Brandon Aiyuk return?

At the moment, all signs point to Brandon Aiyuk playing in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This season, Aiyuk has caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. If he returns in Week 4, it will be a big boost for the already dangerous 49ers offense.

