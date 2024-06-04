Brandon Aiyuk to lose over $100,000 in fines as 49ers WR skips minicamp awaiting contract extension: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brandon Aiyuk to lose over $100,000 in fines as 49ers WR skips minicamp awaiting contract extension: Report

Brandon Aiyuk to lose over $100,000 in fines as 49ers WR skips minicamp awaiting contract extension: Report

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 05, 2024 01:38 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Brandon Aiyuk to lose over $100,000 in fines as 49ers WR skips minicamp awaiting contract extension

Brandon Aiyuk is playing hardball as he waits for a contract extension with the 49ers, as per latest reports. The wide receiver wants a new deal that will make him among the highest-paid players in his position and the team has yet to agree to a deal with him.

That has led to Bandon Aiyuk skipping the mandatory minicamp and that will accrue fines worth $104,259 over the next three days as per the collective bargaining agreement. But that is the price he looks willing to pay in return for additional millions that can come his way through a renegotiated deal.

also-read-trending Trending

Did the 49ers make a mistake by not offering Brandon Aiyuk a deal earlier?

The longer the impasse drags on, the less likely an amicable solution to the whole saga becomes. It is a shame for both the player and the team. Brandon Aiyuk was a core component for the offense as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl last season. And if he stays in San Francisco, he gets to play for a team that is going to compete for honors again this year.

The 49ers might even regret not giving him a deal earlier, assuming they still want to retain him. Justin Jefferson's new contract with the Minnesota Vikings, which pays him $35 million annually on average over four years, has reset the market for wide receivers. A negotiated settlement before the 2024 NFL draft, when rookie wide receivers were driving down the value of veterans, might have been the best time for San Francisco to nail down Brandon Aiyuk for the upcoming season.

But all might not be lost. We have seen Chris Jones, defensive stalwart of the Kansas City Chiefs, go through a similar process last year. His contract holdout lasted all through the offseason and into the new season. But when he came back, all bad blood was forgiven and he became a pivotal member of the team that defeated Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers in the Super Bowl. And he looks set to stay in Kansas City for years to come.

Such a scenario might yet present itself for the wide receiver and the organization if they can agree to a deal. But the more this goes on, the probability of him going elsewhere increases. There are teams that still require experienced wide receivers like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. And the 49ers might conclude that letting a wantaway player go might be better than retaining him and paying over the odds.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी