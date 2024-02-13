Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the San Francisco 49ers' key offensive pieces since getting selected 25th overall in 2020. The 2023-24 season was his best yet, as he was named an All-Pro for the first time and also reached his first Super Bowl.

However, if his girlfriend Rochelle Searight is to be believed, his time in Santa Clara may be coming to an end. In a TikTok video on Monday, she said:

“This might have been the last time we touch foot at Levi’s Stadium, me and Braylen (their son) cause we might not be out here next season.”

On one hand, she may be mistaken, as the 49ers invoked the fifth-year option on Aiyuk's contract, so he will not become a free agent until early 2025.

However, nothing may be stopping John Lynch from trading his WR2, given his rather lackluster showing at the Super Bowl: three catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns.

How a potential Brandon Aiyuk departure will affect 49ers

So far, the only thing keeping Brandon Aiyuk a San Francisco 49er is his aforementioned fifth-year option; but even that may be enough, as Sam Darnold can attest.

After initially signing a $12.5-million contract as a rookie, he is slated to earn $14 million in this upcoming fifth year. By contrast, Deebo Samuel earns $24.5 million annually.

That makes him more susceptible to being moved, as Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will look to revamp the roster. However, that will leave them with a lack of depth at wide receiver, with Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Chris Conley set to hit free agency and the franchise not drafting until no. 31 overall unless they trade up.

And that is not to mention the impact that Aiyuk brings. In 2023-24, he put up a career-high 1,342 yards in the regular season, then scored his first postseason touchdown, validating his importance as someone who can take some of the load off of Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle.

One potential trade partner, according to FanSided’s Ryan Bunton, could be the New England Patriots, who need a top passing target for whatever successor to Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe they can find.