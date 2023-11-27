Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle drops sneak peek of 49ers WR's family's wild gameday tradition

NFL players and their families have traditions and game day superstitions, but Brandon Aiyuk's family may have the wildest yet. Rochelle Searight, the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers' longtime girlfriend, shared an insight into the Aiyuk family on gameday.

Her video, which was posted on TikTok, showed the Aiyuk family taking turns drinking from the same bottle of tequila. The post was a gameday recap from last Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The family can be seen in the video all passing around the bottle and pouring it into their mouths. They then head inside Levi's Stadium to watch Aiyuk and the 49ers.

Brandon Aiyuk had a big game for the San Francisco 49ers with five catches for 156 yards and a touchdown, which included a 76-yard run. Searight can be heard in the video cheering on the wide receiver every time he had a big play. His dominant performance led the 49ers to the 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How long has Brandon Aiyuk been with his girlfriend Rochelle?

Rochelle Searight documents gameday and her life with her longtime boyfriend, Brandon Aiyuk. The two have been together since they were teenagers, and she has been supporting his football career, dating back to his college days at Arizona State in 2017.

The wide receiver was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 25th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. Searight moved to the San Francico-area to be with the 49ers wide receiver. The couple welcomed their first son, Braylon, in September 2020.

Searight is a fitness instructor as well as a content creator. She has over 253,000 followers on TikTok, where she shows her and the family's gameday recaps. She also creates content in her everyday routine.

Rochelle Searight also has a YouTube channel where she creates fitness and beauty vlogs for over 30,000 subscribers. She also documented her journey through cosmetology school as she worked on learning more about hair and makeup techniques.