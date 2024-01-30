Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle wary of superstition derailing 49ers' chances against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl LVIII, and his girlfriend Rochelle Searight is making sure nothing gets in their way of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, Rochelle mentioned that she had never been superstitious until now. She apparently went to put on a pair of Nike shoes and realized she had Adidas socks. While that is considered a fashion faux pas, Rochelle was also afraid that it would be bad luck for the 49ers.

"I didn't know I was superstitious until my man made it to the Super Bowl. It was written for us, so I known it's not gonna happen, but ya girl is walking around paranoid."

She went on to say that she feels that the San Francisco 49ers are bound to win the Super Bowl, superstitions or not, but she is not going to take any chances.

The San Francisco 49ers overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31. Rochelle Searight shared photos of the win and postgame celebration with Brandon Aiyuk and their loved ones on Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk credits ladybug for touchdown catch

Brandon Aiyuk made an impossible touchdown with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. What appeared to be an interception by the Lions bounced and landed back in the hands of Brandon Aiyuk, who then scored a touchdown.

That touchdown jump-started the San Francisco 49ers' comeback, leading to their eventual conference win. After the game, the wide receiver told Fox's Erin Andrews that he believes a ladybug was to credit for his touchdown and the team win.

"Before the game, a ladybug landed on my shoe, and y'all know what that means. So that's all I can say, because I don't know. I don't know. Just great luck. God was with us today, great win, bang-bang game, it's crazy."

The San Francisco 49ers will hope the luck of the ladybug and any other superstitions the team can muster up in hopes of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.