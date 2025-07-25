Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle gets brutally honest about NFL wives going into a frenzy during training camps

Brandon Aiyuk is headed into his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver is starting training camp slowly as he continues to work his way back from ACL and MCL injuries he suffered in October.This week, Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, shared her insights into how NFL training camp affects their family. Rochelle spoke to her viewers on TikTok while she was getting ready for the day. She said that some outside of the NFL may not understand why the wives and girlfriends of players get so uptight this time of year.“Why do all the wives and girlfriends of NFL players go into a frenzy when their men report for training camp?&quot; Rochelle said on Wednesday. &quot;Why is everybody online complaining? Let me give y’all some of these details on training camp and why everybody’s in a panic.”View on TikTokRochelle added that NFL players are in training camp and away from their families, leaving their significant others to carry the weight of leading their families.“Training camp does last for multiple weeks and the women freak out because — so in my situation, I’m a mother,&quot; Rochelle said. &quot;Now he has to abruptly leave, and [I’m] taking care of my rambunctious four-year-old by myself, who has never slept, and he is off the walls.”Rochelle has over 275,000 followers on TikTok. She shares her gameday routine and styles each week.Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, shared photos WR took of herSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, shared photos that he took of her during downtime at home a few weeks ago. Rochelle posted the snaps on Instagram of her wearing pink workout clothes while standing in their home.She captioned the photos by saying the Aiyuk took them because he thought she looked &quot;pretty.&quot;&quot;my husband said I looked pretty and took these 😌,&quot; Rochelle wrote on July 5. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple got married in April at Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California. They started dating in 2018 while attending Arizona State University, and have a four-year-old son, Braylon.