  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle gets brutally honest about NFL wives going into a frenzy during training camps

Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle gets brutally honest about NFL wives going into a frenzy during training camps

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:12 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle gave insight into the training camp frenzy (image credit: getty)

Brandon Aiyuk is headed into his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver is starting training camp slowly as he continues to work his way back from ACL and MCL injuries he suffered in October.

Ad

This week, Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, shared her insights into how NFL training camp affects their family. Rochelle spoke to her viewers on TikTok while she was getting ready for the day. She said that some outside of the NFL may not understand why the wives and girlfriends of players get so uptight this time of year.

“Why do all the wives and girlfriends of NFL players go into a frenzy when their men report for training camp?" Rochelle said on Wednesday. "Why is everybody online complaining? Let me give y’all some of these details on training camp and why everybody’s in a panic.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rochelle added that NFL players are in training camp and away from their families, leaving their significant others to carry the weight of leading their families.

“Training camp does last for multiple weeks and the women freak out because — so in my situation, I’m a mother," Rochelle said. "Now he has to abruptly leave, and [I’m] taking care of my rambunctious four-year-old by myself, who has never slept, and he is off the walls.”
Ad

Rochelle has over 275,000 followers on TikTok. She shares her gameday routine and styles each week.

Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, shared photos WR took of her

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, shared photos that he took of her during downtime at home a few weeks ago. Rochelle posted the snaps on Instagram of her wearing pink workout clothes while standing in their home.

Ad

She captioned the photos by saying the Aiyuk took them because he thought she looked "pretty."

"my husband said I looked pretty and took these 😌," Rochelle wrote on July 5.

The couple got married in April at Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California. They started dating in 2018 while attending Arizona State University, and have a four-year-old son, Braylon.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications