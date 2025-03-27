Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: 49ers seeking offers but market remains cold for $120,000,000 WR

Last offseason, Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were at loggerheads over his contract extension. The wide receiver wanted a new deal after a career year in 2023 and after arduous negotiations, the two sides reached an agreement on a four-year, $120 million contract.

Fast forward seven months and the 49ers' front office is reportedly trying to offload Aiyuk. After a difficult campaign where he was limited to only seven appearances due to an ACL tear, the team seems ready to move on from the 27-year-old.

While his performance is one of the primary reasons why the team is keen on letting him go, quarterback Brock Purdy's impending extension, which could see his salary increase 50-fold, is also another motive for San Francisco to push him out the door.

However, their task is easier said than done. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the 49ers are finding it difficult to convince suitors to trade for Aiyuk. He reported:

"Sources indicate that the 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk — a terrific player who will certainly be motivated — and there has been communication with several teams. However, trading for Aiyuk's contract coming off an ACL injury is a tall order, and most believe it is unlikely."

The 49ers are left with two choices. They can either keep the wide receiver or cut him and take on $40 million in dead cap over the next two years. Retaining him is the likelier option.

49ers' mass exodus: San Francisco hoping Brandon Aiyuk joins star-studded list

If the 49ers are successful in offloading Brandon Aiyuk, he'd join a slew of stars in leaving the franchise after a stellar run with the team. This offseason, San Francisco has lost several starters to free agency and trades.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga signed three-year deals with the Denver Broncos. Cornerback Chavarius Ward joined the Indianapolis Colts, while offensive tackle Jaylon Moore is heading to Kansas City to join the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders, while breakout star Jordan Mason was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings. General manager John Lynch had emphasized the 49ers' quest to get younger talent. However, few anticipated the team to part ways with a laundry list of starters.

