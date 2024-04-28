Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: Bills GM Brandon Beane clears the air on WR trade buzz post NFL Draft

After Brandon Beane traded the Bills out of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft and Brandon Aiyuk's situation at the 49ers came under open speculation after they drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round, NFL fans started putting the scenarios together. Rumors arose that the Buffalo Bills decided to give up their first-round pick first to the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Carolina Panthers, both of whom drafted wide receivers, because they wanted to trade for Aiyuk.

But the Bills general manager has now come out and flatly denied those rumors saying that there is scant possibility that the San Francisco 49ers player, whose lingering contract negotiations have become common knowledge, will come to Buffalo. Brandon Beane said that it is unlikely that Brandon Aiyuk will join them in New York because of salary cap constraints and that such discussions are unfounded. He said,

"The cap is the cap. There's no trade coming. I know everyone wants to link us to every trade in the league."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Brandon Beane's first pick for the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft underlies their wide receiver strategy

The reason for Brandon Beane trading back seems to have less to do with Brandon Aiyuk than the Bills being locked onto Keon Coleman as their first choice for wide receiver. Once they figured that neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the Carolina Panthers, who chose Xavier Worthy and Xavier Legette respectively, did not want him, they were willing to trade back and build some more draft capital.

Josh Allen even reportedly texted Keon Coleman saying that he is the wide receiver he wants to play with and the rookie wanted the same. The synergy was here and Brandon Beane made it happen when he realized that no other team was coming for their selection.

Expand Tweet

What next for Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk should still likely prefer to get a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The franchise is one of the favorites for the Super Bowl and he will stick in a system that he knows and has a young proven franchise quarterback in place. But if he does go, some teams will be certainly interested. Despite multiple wide receivers taken in the draft, there is nothing like a proven commodity.

The New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders, both of whom have the most salary cap space, are starting life with rookie quarterbacks they drafted. A veteran presence like him would make their lives much easier.