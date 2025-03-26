Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: Insider provides clarity on 49ers' stance toward star WR

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the San Francisco 49ers will listen to trade offers for star receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk was involved in trade rumors last offseason, but he ended up signing a four-year, $120 million deal to stay with San Francisco. Although he signed an extension, Breer isn't ruling out the 49ers trading him, but he does believe San Francisco won't just give him away.

"My guess would be that the San Francisco 49ers hang on to Brandon Aiyuk. I think they’re open to listening," Breer wrote. "I don’t think they’re going to give him away. And if they were going to move him, you’d think it’d happen before April 1—when a $22.855 million option bonus is due.

"That’s a week from March 24. So if he’s still on the roster a week from today, it’s a good bet that he’s locked in for 2025."

Breer believes that due to Aiyuk's recovery from his torn ACL, it is unlikely he will be traded and will be a key part of the San Francisco 49ers offense in 2025.

Aiyuk recorded 25 receptions for 374 yards before suffering the injury. In his career, the former 25th overall pick has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.

49ers GM says Brandon Aiyuk's rehab is going well

Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season and his status for Week 1 is up in the air.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Feb. 25 that Aiyuk's recovery is going well.

"He's doing well,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports. “I know coming up here in a couple weeks, there's kind of a big marker coming up ... I know that anecdotally, he's doing really well. Our trainers who have been with him say he's doing very well.

"He’s putting in the work, that's what you have to do. And like I've always said, the real top-end athletes tend to heal at a little faster rate, and I think that's going on with Brandon as well.”

Aiyuk projects to be the 49ers' No. 1 receiver after San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel to Washington this offseason. But if he's not healthy for Week 1, the receiver core will be led by Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.

