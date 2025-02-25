Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: Market for 49ers’ $120,000,000 WR's picking steam ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be on the move this offseason. Aiyuk inked a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the team last August.

That was fresh from a 2023 campaign in which Aiyuk hauled 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024, Aiyuk only managed to play seven games before going down with an ACL and MCL tear that shelved him for the remainder of the year. Now, San Francisco could consider moving him this offseason to free up cap space to pay other players, such as quarterback Brock Purdy.

According to The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini on Tuesday's "Scoop City," the phone is already ringing in the 49ers' front office to see if a deal can be made for the five-year veteran.

"Brandon Aiyuk is a player that a lot of teams had interest in before he signed that deal last year," Russini said (Timestamp: 25:05). "Remember, he signed that four-year, $120 million deal. Some teams are poking around now to see if the 49ers would be willing to deal Aiyuk."

The 49ers selected Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Sierra College Wolverines before finishing his last two as an Arizona State Sun Devil. Upon being drafted by San Francisco, Aiyuk has only ever played NFL football in the Bay Area.

However, it sounds like that could change in the offseason, as some wide receiver-needy teams have already gotten on the phone to try and see if they can snag up the 26-year-old. With several teams needing another pass catcher, such as the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, among others, there will be no shortage of suitors for Aiyuk's services.

San Francisco 49ers look to get back to Super Bowl conversation in 2025

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more disappointing stories of the 2024 NFL season. San Francisco declined significantly for a team that had made the playoffs the last three consecutive seasons and played in the Super Bowl LVIII.

After amassing several injuries to key players, the 49ers only managed to finish with a 6-11 record, finishing dead last in the NFC West.

With an entire offseason to get their roster healthy and perhaps make key moves to improve their squad and ink key pillars such as Brock Purdy to long-term contracts, San Francisco can make a seamless return to playoff contention in 2025.

