Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered one of the worst football injuries in NFL history on January 2, 2023 He collapsed as he was making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and was unconscious on the field for quite some time.

He was in a coma for three days and his life was in jeopardy. Nine days after the incident, he was discharged from the hospital as he began his long recovery.

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane confirmed that Hamlin has been fully cleared to resume football activities.

Beane said:

"Damar has seen three additional specialists, and they're all in agreement. It's not 2-1 or anything like that. They're all in lockstep that he's cleared to resume football activity just like anyone else who is coming off an injury. He's here. He's fully cleared. And he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return."

It's a good day for Bills nation as they will get a valuable player and person back on their team in 2023 in Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin will now join the team 106 days after first collapsing on the field in what was arguably the most tense moment of the 2022 NFL season.

