Brandon Beane drops major revelation on Bills' regret over two defensive free agency signings

Following their loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills were keen on adding players who'd help them close the gap on defending conference champions and help them end their 31-year wait for a Super Bowl appearance. They moved quickly and fortified their defense with the addition of two defensive linemen: former Los Angeles Rams star Michael Hoecht and veteran Larry Ogunjobi.

Ad

The Bills were ecstatic to add the duo, who were expected to fortify their defensive line. However, their joy was short-lived. The NFL notified the Bills that Hoecht and Ogunjobi had violated the league's Performance-Enhancing Drugs (PED) policy and were suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season.

Bills general manager Brandon was asked about the astonishing development, and he revealed that the team was aware that Hoecht would be receiving a six-game ban when they were close to completing the deal. However, the negotiations were too advanced for the team to back out.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You get a three-year deal with Hoecht knowing his situation, same thing, played, been in the league five years, I think his was earlier and we were made aware of it. There is a thing we can get with the league, that we can find out the status. His status we knew, and we talked it through with his agents.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Larry, around the time after we agreed, he got a notice that, a PED, pending suspension. So he came into my office yesterday. We did not know it when we agreed the other night, so we had a conversation."

As for Ogunjobi, Buffalo did not know he, too, would be on the receiving end of a lengthy suspension. He also admitted that the team wouldn't have signed the duo had they known about their violations before they decided to sign them. However, they'll now adjust and wait until Week 7 or 8, depending on when they have their bye week.

Ad

Bills' offseason signings: Buffalo's front office's stellar job

The Michael Hoecht and DT Larry Ogunjobi debacle aside, Brandon Beane and the Bills' front office have had an excellent offseason so far. They upgraded the defense with the addition of former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, veteran cornerback Dane Jackson, and safety Darrick Forrest.

The offense also received a facelift, as they signed wide receiver Joshua Palmer, running back Ty Johnson, and guard Kendrick Green. They also handed reigning MVP Josh Allen a six-year, $330 million contract extension, with $250 million guaranteed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Bills still aren't done making moves and have the draft to look forward to. The front office is sparing on expense to end their Super Bowl hump and put themselves in a prime position to end their over three-decade-long wait for a conference title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.