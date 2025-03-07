It's been a busy week for the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane. Earlier this week, the team agreed to a four-year $53 million extension with wide receiver Khalil Shakir. This morning, they locked up one of their key defensive players as they extended linebacker Terrel Bernard to a four-year $50 million extension.

Bernard has posted back-to-back seasons recording 100+ tackles for the Bills and has 269 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss,12 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks in three seasons. He's become a staple to the Bills' linebacker core the last two seasons.

Upon finding out about his contract extension, Bills fans were happy to see the deal announced:

"LFG!!! Go Bills!! This is how you take care of your own. Another team friendly contract. Beane is a genius."

"Bills know what they need to do to keep the window open. This makes sense for them," a fan replied.

"An even better deal than the Shakir deal," a fan replied.

"Nice! Great deal for Bernard and the Bills!," a fan said.

Usually, when contract extensions are announced, fans in the replies will have mixed opinions about the deal. However, the consensus online is the Bills and Bernard both reached a great deal.

"They are doing it right," a fan said.

"Another Bills player that didn't bring the business to social media and podcasts. Imagine that. I'm glad he's extended. Now Benford," a fan replied.

"Great contract Beane! now call up that slum owner in Cleveland and get Garrett," a fan pushed.

Josh Allen, James Cook, Christian Benford and Greg Rousseau have looming contract extensions for the Bills

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Buffalo Bills locked down two important pieces this off-season by extending both Terrel Bernard and Khalil Shakir, but they may not be done just yet.

The Bills have many key players such as quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook, cornerback Christian Benford, and defensive end Greg Rousseau due for contract extensions.

According to overthecap.com (before the Bernard extension), the Bills only have about $8 million in cap space. They'll likely have to restructure other deals or cut other players in order to successfully extend Cook, Allen, Benford, and Rousseau.

